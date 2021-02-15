Tollers, Donna R.

BEAVER DAM - Donna R. Tollers, 87 of Beaver Dam, Wis. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Hillside Manor care facility.

Donna was born the daughter of Earl Krueger and Nellie (Marshall) Fornasiere on Aug. 16, 1933, in Hancock, Wis. Her previous marriage was to Philip McGilvra in 1951. On Oct. 4, 1975, Donna was united in marriage with Walter “Wally” Tollers in Beaver Dam.

Donna was employed at Dean Foods of Fairwater Wis., where she retired in 1993. Donna and her husband enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and travelling in their RV. During retirement they spent their summers in the RV at River's End Resort near Lake Puckaway. They enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children, Michael (Jill) McGilvra of Fort Atkinson, Steven (Deb) McGilvra of Horicon, Diane (DuWayne) Garb of Fox Lake, Shannon (Maureen) McGilvra of Beaver Dam, Janice (Tom) Norwood of Chili, and Steven (Kate) Tollers of Marshfield; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and good friends, Randy and Lola Schmidt of Fox Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.