Tollers, Donna R.

BEAVER DAM - Donna R. Tollers, 87 of Beaver Dam, Wis. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Hillside Manor care facility.
Donna was born the daughter of Earl Krueger and Nellie (Marshall) Fornasiere on Aug. 16, 1933, in Hancock, Wis. Her previous marriage was to Philip McGilvra in 1951. On Oct. 4, 1975, Donna was united in marriage with Walter “Wally” Tollers in Beaver Dam.
Donna was employed at Dean Foods of Fairwater Wis., where she retired in 1993. Donna and her husband enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and travelling in their RV. During retirement they spent their summers in the RV at River's End Resort near Lake Puckaway. They enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children, Michael (Jill) McGilvra of Fort Atkinson, Steven (Deb) McGilvra of Horicon, Diane (DuWayne) Garb of Fox Lake, Shannon (Maureen) McGilvra of Beaver Dam, Janice (Tom) Norwood of Chili, and Steven (Kate) Tollers of Marshfield; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and good friends, Randy and Lola Schmidt of Fox Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wally Tollers; two sons, Bruce McGilvra and Phil McGilvra; a granddaughter, Megan McGilvra; her sister and her brother-in-law, Nancy and Roy Knapton.
The family also wishes to thank the staff at Hillside Manor for their care and compassion extended to Donna and her family.
A memorial service and inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton at a later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)