Tomashek, Richard W.

Richard William Tomashek was born on Oct. 4, 1931, in Fox Lake, Wis., to William and Helen (nee Yaroch) Tomashek. After graduation from high school, Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. Upon his return from service, Dick attended MSOE in Milwaukee. On Aug. 20, 1955, he was united in marriage with LaVon R. Wilson in Beaver Dam. Dick worked for the Dodge County Sheriff's Department. He continued working after being shot in the line of duty in 1970 and losing the vision in one eye. He worked for a total of 30 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1994. In retirement, he served as a bailiff for the Dodge County Courts for 15 years. Dick will also be remembered as a longtime assistant coach for the Beaver Dam American Legion Baseball team. He also loved to attend the extracurricular activities of his grandchildren and support them in any way he could. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, the Pope John XXIII Council 1837 Knights of Columbus in Beaver Dam, and the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146 in Beaver Dam.