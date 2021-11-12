Tomko, Paul D.

BEAVER DAM - Paul D. Tomko, 42, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Paul was born on March 10, 1979, in Beaver Dam. Paul was very active in sports and excelled in many of them. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Paul was kindhearted and would share whatever he had, even with strangers. Between Paul's junior and senior year of high school, he attended the University of North Dakota and received his private pilot license. After high school, Paul entered the U.S. Navy in the nuclear engineering program.

Paul is survived by mother, Karen Tomko and her fiancé, Dennis Giese; father, Fred Tomko; son, Logan Nitschke; sisters, Cheryl Voss (Tim), Karen Reiners (Jim), Diane Tomko, and Sharon Ouwens (Godfrey); and nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering for Paul will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., from 1 p.m. until the time of sharing at 3 p.m.

If desired, memorials in Paul's name may be directed to Bridges of Dodge County (Joe's House), P.O. Box 244, Beaver Dam, an organization dear to Paul's heart.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.