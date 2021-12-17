Tomlinson, Dawn R.

BARABOO - Dawn R. Tomlinson, age 36, of Baraboo, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after an extended illness. Dawn, daughter of Thomas and Marianne (Bortz) Tomlinson, was born Oct. 1, 1985, in Portage. She was employed by Flambeau as an operator. Dawn enjoyed watching the Golden Girls and cooking shows. Her children will remember her for being a great baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Lily Tomlinson; son, Henry Mountford; parents, Tom and Marianne Tomlinson; siblings, Tammy (Lyle) Spiegel, Tom (Angie) Tomlinson, and Sara (Matt) Noll; special uncle, Gary Tomlinson; as well as other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin; brother, Eric Tomlinson; and grandparents.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)