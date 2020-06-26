Tomlinson, Joanne Fay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POYNETTE – Joanne Fay Tomlinson passed away peacefully at Tivoli in Portage on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born on Nov. 1, 1928, at the first State Game Farm in Fish Creek, Wisconsin. She moved to St. Louis, Mo., at the age of three, where she attended Shenandoah School through 8th grade. She then moved to Juddville, Wis., and graduated from Gibraltar High. At age 18, Joanne moved to Poynette where she met and married her husband, Layton Tomlinson, on Nov. 7, 1948.

Joanne was a nanny in junior high for Basil Rathbone's (Sherlock Holmes) grandchildren. She worked at Oscar Mayer for two years and went on to be a CNA at Divine Savior Hospital (loved the Pediatrics Ward) and Door Creek Memorial. She took care of many friends and family throughout the years. Joanne enjoyed musicals, putting on plays at her church, crafts and decorating for holidays but most of all, family.