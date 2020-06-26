Tomlinson, Joanne Fay

POYNETTE – Joanne Fay Tomlinson passed away peacefully at Tivoli in Portage on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Joanne was born on Nov. 1, 1928, at the first State Game Farm in Fish Creek, Wisconsin. She moved to St. Louis, Mo., at the age of three, where she attended Shenandoah School through 8th grade. She then moved to Juddville, Wis., and graduated from Gibraltar High. At age 18, Joanne moved to Poynette where she met and married her husband, Layton Tomlinson, on Nov. 7, 1948.
Joanne was a nanny in junior high for Basil Rathbone's (Sherlock Holmes) grandchildren. She worked at Oscar Mayer for two years and went on to be a CNA at Divine Savior Hospital (loved the Pediatrics Ward) and Door Creek Memorial. She took care of many friends and family throughout the years. Joanne enjoyed musicals, putting on plays at her church, crafts and decorating for holidays but most of all, family.
She is survived by her brother, John Resler of Sturgeon Bay; sister, Mary Jorgensen of Green Bay; sister-in-law, Carolyn Resler of Sturgeon Bay; children, James (Christine) Tomlinson, David (Jane) Tomlinson, Steven (Tammie) Tomlinson, all of Poynette, William (Marcie) Tomlinson of Madison, Bruce (Karen) Tomlinson of Wittenberg, Mary Tomlinson of Packwaukee, John (Susan) Tomlinson of Minn., Lisa (Duane) Crawford of Poynette; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Layton Tomlinson; parents, William Chester and Dora Mary (Corbisier) Resler; siblings, William Resler and Lenore Wilke.
A private Family Memorial Service will be held followed by inurnment at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. A Celebration of Joanne's Life will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Poynette Fire Department, 606 Water Tower Road, Poynette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donations to be designated later.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
