Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel

Kyle was a 2002 graduate of Poynette High School and a 2004 graduate of International Technical College (ITC) where he obtained a degree as an Auto Mechanic. He worked for various employers over the years as a mechanic and enjoyed working on his friends cars, hunting with his dad and listening to music. You could catch him outside playing his guitar and singing. He loved being with his children, his nieces and family. Kyle was one of the kindest people you could meet and would do anything for anyone. He was a people pleaser, it gave him pleasure to help others. You never had to ask him twice if you needed something done. We loved him with all our hearts.