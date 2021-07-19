Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel

POYNETTE – Kyle Daniel Tomlinson, 37 of Poynette, WI was born on May 6, 1984, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. He died on July 16, 2021 as a result of a tragic car accident.
Kyle was a 2002 graduate of Poynette High School and a 2004 graduate of International Technical College (ITC) where he obtained a degree as an Auto Mechanic. He worked for various employers over the years as a mechanic and enjoyed working on his friends cars, hunting with his dad and listening to music. You could catch him outside playing his guitar and singing. He loved being with his children, his nieces and family. Kyle was one of the kindest people you could meet and would do anything for anyone. He was a people pleaser, it gave him pleasure to help others. You never had to ask him twice if you needed something done. We loved him with all our hearts.
Kyle struggled with drug and alcohol addiction on a daily basis. We find comfort in knowing that his struggle is over and he is in God’s hands now!
Kyle is survived by his two children, Lily and Sage Tomlinson and their mother, Jaime Rude of Wisconsin Dells; his parents, Danny and Peggy (Sopha) Tomlinson of Poynette; his sister, Angela (Mike) Schulz and nieces, Annalise, Charlotte and Emmeline of Sussex; and his sister, Raschel Tomlinson and Reese Reger of Pewaukee; and many other uncles, aunts, and cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his aunt, Tammy Sopha and grandfather, Robert Sopha.
The family will greet friends and family on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 426 E. Washington St, Poynette, WI (www.pmmfh.com).
Funeral Services will be held at ST. THOMAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 655 S Main Street, Poynette, WI on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 am until time of services.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)