Tomlinson, Leora S.

POYNETTE – Leora S. Tomlinson, age 99, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Leora was born on March 8, 1922, in Poynette, Wis., the daughter of John and Nettie (Abel) Morgan. The youngest of four children. She married John William Tomlinson on Oct. 15, 1940 at the Portage Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Portage, Wis. Leora enjoyed dancing, snowmobiling, and playing cards. She worked for Del Monte for many years. Leora was also a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Angela Lewison, Cruil, France and Tonya Lewison, John’s widow; great-grandchildren, Kayla Lewison, Alexandria Lewison, and Andrew Lewison; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, on April 11, 2002; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Andrew Lewison; grandson, John Lewison; brothers, Clarence and Clifford; sister, Lucille Ebert; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Leeds, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette, Wis., following the service. Visitation will be at church from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.