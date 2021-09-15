Tonn, William "Bill"

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation was held at church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.

Bill, the son of Gerald and Nancy (Larsen) Tonn, was born June 24, 1956, in Oconto, Wis. He attended Green Bay and Peshtigo schools, graduating in 1974. From 1974 to 1981 he worked several factory jobs before enrolling into UW-Platteville. He earned undergraduate degrees in both criminal justice and psychology, and a graduate degree in guidance counseling graduating in 1988. In 1991 he married Tammy Stowers, and together they raised two children in Wisconsin Dells. In 1989, Bill began his career at FCI Oxford, where he worked first as a correctional officer and retired in 2013 as an education specialist, working with those enrolled into the GED program. During the time of his retirement, he has been working as a tutor with CESA 5 schools, assisting those students that require an alternative site for their education.