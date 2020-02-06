Tony J. Koshel, 95, of Columbus

Tony J. Koshel, age 95, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Gertrude (Kozlevcar) Koshel. Beginning at age 18, Tony served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Leopold during World War II. He was married to Evelyn Johnson on Sept. 20, 1947 in Milwaukee and had four children. After Evelyn’s untimely passing, Tony was later married to Marilyn (Geier) Klocko on May 18, 1968 in Madison. He was employed by Blackhawk, later known as Columbus Products, now Enerpac in Columbus for 40 years, retiring in 1987 as a plant supervisor. He was an active member of the Columbus Rotary Club, Columbus Country Club and served on the Columbus Community Hospital Board of Directors. Tony was an avid sports fan, enjoying golf, baseball, football and was an accomplished wood worker as well. Deeply committed to his Catholic faith, Tony was a lifelong member of St. Jerome Parish in Columbus. Survivors include his wife of 52 years Marilyn of Columbus; two sons, John (Susan) Koshel and Jim (Janet) Koshel both of Columbus; two daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Harvey of St. Germain and Karen (Raymond) Steiner of Middleton; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Jason Heman) Koshel, Chelsea (Troy) Showers, Courtney Harvey, Rachel Steiner, Lauren Steiner, Ava Steiner and Tony Steiner; two great-grandchildren, Talen and Palmer Showers; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Milan Sosic; wife, Evelyn in 1965; and a daughter, Margaret “Peggy” in 1980. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev Garrett Kau will officiate. Military honors will be conducted immediately following mass. Private interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jerome ‘Foundation for our Future’ or Prairie Ridge Health Foundation. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com