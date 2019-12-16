Torey Ableman, 59, Portage

PORTAGE - Torey Ableman, 59, formerly of Portage, Wis. took her last journey to the heavens on Nov. 13, 2019. Oh if they only knew what was coming, IPF took her life after a 6+ year battle. Yes, stubborn and kicked like a mule the whole way. Torey was born in Baraboo, Wis. to Peter and Suzette Hintze. The family moved to Portage, Wis. where she grew up. After moving to Florida in the late 70s, she married her high school sweatheart, Christopher Ableman. They had two children and lived in North Carolina but returned to Wisconsin. Their marriage ended but both worked their careers at GTE/Verizon. Torey moved to Birchwood, Wis. after retiring and wintered in Fort Myers, Fla. She loved the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, being wildlife enthusiast, building wine cork birdhouses, fishing and cooking. She loved spending time with her grandson and singing Johnny Cash songs with him. Torey loved to visit. Her motto: "I'm happiest at happy hour", and if they have a happy hour in heaven that is where you will find her. She is survived by her parents, Peter and Sue Hintze; three siblings, Tammy, Bryan, Brett; her children, Danielle (Madison) Nathan (Wis. Dells); grandson, Drevion; partner, Joe Lehman (Birchwood); her lifelong friend, Rebecca Brewster (Portage); dear friend, Bob Dahle; and her special buddy, Antonio, her yorkie; also all her special relatives and friends.