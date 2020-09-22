Tousey-Marroquin, Christine Harriet "Chrissy"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Christine Harriet "Chrissy" Tousey-Marroquin, 60, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Sept. 17, 2020, under the care of UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born on March 17, 1960, to the late Phillip and Olivia Tousey. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy and attended Mount Senario College. She married Hector V. Marroquin from El Salvador in 1992. Together, they had one son, Hector V. Marroquin II.

In her spare time, Chrissy enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with her family, buying and selling antiques and collectables, dog sitting, keeping up with political and world events, and researching her family history. She was an enrolled member of the Brothertown Indian Nation of Wisconsin and enjoyed volunteering at the Brothertown Tribal Center.

She is lovingly survived by Hector V. Marroquin and her son, Hector (Reese) Marroquin II; siblings, Phyllis (Scott Nelson) Tousey, Melissa Tousey-Schmidt, and Wesley (Judy) Tousey; nieces and nephews, Phillip (Katherine Stephenson) Tousey III, Brandi (Jodi) Overholt, Gabe Tousey, Natasha (Michael) Davidson, Danielle (Scott) Mckinney, Zach (Jessica) Tousey, Katie (Aaron) Studeman, Erin (David) Peterson; great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.