Toutant, Marcelaine Jane "Marcy"

RANDOLPH - Marcelaine Jane "Marcy" Toutant, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, Wis. She was born on Sept. 24, 1928, the daughter of Alfred W. and Mathilda Ann Marie (Salzwedel) Gulke. She was united in marriage to John W. "Jack" Toutant on June 15, 1950, in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Marcy graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1946 and later attended the Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Chicago, where she met her husband, Jack. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. William Toutant. She was a devoted wife and mother and provided a warm and loving home for her family. Marcy was a dedicated home decorator and loved tending to her flowers and gardens. She was also a wonderful cook and was famous for her pies and cookies. She and Jack later moved to their home on the Chippewa Flowage where they enjoyed fishing and all that the lake life had to offer. Her children and grandchildren were always welcome visitors for family vacations.