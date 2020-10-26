Towers, Arvella Grace (Bader)

BARABOO - Arvella Grace (Bader) Towers, age 95, of Baraboo, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning the 23rd of October, 2020. Arvella was born Jan. 16, 1925, in Seven Mile Creek in Juneau County.
Arvella was born to Norma (Clark) Bader and Roy Bader. She has six brothers; two sisters; husband, Glen; and daughter, Lois Jean, already in heaven waiting for her.
She is survived by loving son, Richard; a sister, Ina Matthews; and a large number of nephews, nieces and other relatives.
Arvella was a hard worker. She was always helping her sister, Ina, when Ina had problems; she was a devoted mother, wife, and sister. She loved her Lord and delighted in singing and bible studies.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac following the service.
