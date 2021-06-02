Towns, Bruce Richard

BARABOO—Bruce Richard Towns, of Baraboo, age 66, went to be with his Savior on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer. Bruce was born in Edgerton, Wis., to Richard and Ruth (Sunby) Towns. He was the oldest of five boys.
From a young age Bruce loved to play sports, from basketball, baseball and football in high school, to golf as he matured. Bruce graduated from UW-Whitewater in business.
Bruce married Arlene on June 14, 2002. They lived in Sparta and Baraboo, Wis. He leaves behind his wife, Arlene; and two daughters, Tamara Towns-Pozorski (husband, John) and Rachel Dingus (husband, Scott).
Other survivors include his parents, Richard and Ruth (Sunby) Towns; four brothers, Steve (wife, Debi), Mark (wife, Pat), John (wife, Lisa), and Scott (wife, Nancy); his nieces and nephews; stepdaughters, Dana Burroughs (husband, Pat) and Kim Meyer; grandkids, John Joseph Pozorski III, Roman Pozorksi, Isabelle Dingus, and Preston Dingus; and step-grandchildren, Sophia Burroughs, Nora Taylor, Coleman Meyer, Wilson Meyer, Mac Meyer, and Anessa Anderson.
His fun-loving personality will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Fulton Church Building Fund, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI 53534.
A gathering celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 5 at noon at the BARABOO ARTS CENTER, 323 Water St., Baraboo.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at the FULTON CHURCH in Fulton, Wis. Condolences may be made to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com.
