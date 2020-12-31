Trachsler, Verne "Bud"

BARABOO - Verne "Bud" Trachsler, age 98, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was born in Franklin Township, Wis., on Nov. 9, 1922, to Vern and Agnes (Rhuland) Trachsler.

He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Adeline. They were together for over 70 years when the lord called her home.

Bud worked as a mechanic in Lake Delton into the 1940s. He farmed for most of his life in the Delton/Baraboo area. He was a member of the Nazarene Church in Baraboo.

Bud is survived by a daughter, Shirley (Jerry) Thompson of Lodi; grandson, Jason (Amy) Thompson; sister, Faye Tourdot of Reedsburg; several nieces, nephews, as well as other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Adeline; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Eric) Westedt, Betty (Les) Oetzman, Marcella (Lyle) Rhode and Helen (Eugene) Luedkte; brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane (Doris Jean) Trachsler, Kenneth (Loraine) Trachsler; and brother, Ace Trachsler.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Agrace Hospice and a big hug to his case manager, Kim.

Due to COVID-19 a private service is being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

We will miss you Dad, Grandpa and Uncle Bud. Rest in peace.