Tracy O. Zimmerman, age 99, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 with his loving family by his side at his daughter’s home. Tracy, son of Carl and Mabel (Neitzel) Zimmerman was born April 11, 1923 in North Freedom. He attended Diamond Hill School in North Freedom and graduated from Baraboo High School in Baraboo. He was united in marriage to Jeanene R. Jones on Feb. 7, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 1998. He was drafted in March of 1943 into the US Army and served in WWII receiving the Purple Heart Medal along with several other medals. Tracy worked as an appliance technician for Isenberg’s for over 51 years before his retirement. In his free time, Tracy enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and Nascar and doing jigsaw puzzles. He and Jeanene were longtime members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.