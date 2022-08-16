April 11, 1923—Aug. 14, 2022
Tracy O. Zimmerman, age 99, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 with his loving family by his side at his daughter’s home. Tracy, son of Carl and Mabel (Neitzel) Zimmerman was born April 11, 1923 in North Freedom. He attended Diamond Hill School in North Freedom and graduated from Baraboo High School in Baraboo. He was united in marriage to Jeanene R. Jones on Feb. 7, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 1998. He was drafted in March of 1943 into the US Army and served in WWII receiving the Purple Heart Medal along with several other medals. Tracy worked as an appliance technician for Isenberg’s for over 51 years before his retirement. In his free time, Tracy enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and Nascar and doing jigsaw puzzles. He and Jeanene were longtime members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
He is survived by his daughters, Ronda Heiser, Sue Zimmerman and Roberta Zimmerman, all of Baraboo; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-greatgrandchildren with one more on the way as well as other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanene; grandson, Brian Heiser; siblings, Rollo Zimmerman, Lorraine Janzen, Pearl Goodell, Lorna Shew and son-in-law, Harold Heiser.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Jordan Ertl officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church for the tv/radio fund or St. Clare Hospital Cardiac Rehab. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
