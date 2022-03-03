PORT CHARLOTTE, FL—Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff, age 56, of Port Charlotte, FL formerly of Mauston, WI and New Lisbon, WI.

Tracy passed away on October 22, 2021. Tracy was born on October 1, 1965 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Larry and Elaine Walsh. The family moved to Mauston in 1969. Tracy graduated from Mauston High School in 1984. She attended Carroll College and graduated, summa cum laude, in 1988. After living briefly in Oklahoma, she returned to Mauston and worked for the Mauston School District. She served as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Payroll Bookkeeper, and Dean of Students for Westside Elementary School. She also coached Middle School and freshman girls’ basketball. Following her time at the School District of Mauston, Tracy worked as Administrative Assistant for the O’Dell’s Bay Sanitary District before moving to Port Charlotte, FL to work as a manager for Culver’s.

Tracy excelled as a student and athlete. She participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball in high school, and played basketball for two years at Carroll College. Tracy was inducted into the Mauston High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998. She was proud to watch her son, Jason, participate in cross country and wrestling for the Golden Eagles. Tracy was a huge fan of the Wisconsin sports teams, the Badgers, the Bucks, the Brewers, the Packers and, of course, the Mauston Golden Eagles. She enjoyed gathering with her friends to watch Packer football and Badger basketball. Tracy loved riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle while living in sunny Florida.

Tracy is survived by her parents, Larry and Elaine Walsh, sister, Lori Buss (Jason Denton), niece, Haley, nephew Cody, and son Jason of Boise, Idaho.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Lindina Evergreen Cemetery, Mauston, WI at 1:00p.m.

Tracy cared deeply for the students of Mauston and was always known to help a student in need. She was involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and assisted with Toys for Joy. Memorials can be made either to the “George” Fund to help student/athletes in need, to Mauston Elementary Schools to help needy students, or to Toys for Joy. They can be sent to the Walsh Family, W7597 Cheese Factory Road, Mauston, WI 53948.