A heart felt thank you to the family and friends who attended the Memorial Service for our daughter and sister, Tracy (Walsh) Tomaloff, on July 9, 2022.
Special thank you to Bill and Melodye Jones for officiating the service, Randy Fabian for delivering the Eulogy and writing Tracy’s obituary, and to Rose Nicksic for her kind words. Also thank you to Seteve and Lisa Buchmeier for helping at the Lindina Evergreen Cemetery.
We appreciate the donations made to Mauston Elementary School, Toys for Joy, and the school’s “George” Fund.
Sincerely, Larry and Elaine Walsh and Lori Buss.
