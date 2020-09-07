Trager, Warren C.

BARABOO - Warren C. Trager, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Warren, son of Aaron and Lucy "Violet" (Knight) Trager, was born Dec. 14, 1929. He attended Baraboo High School as well as an Ag Short Course at UW-Madison. On April 23, 1955, he was united in marriage to Martha Rueckheim at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilton. During his working career, Warren was employed as a Supervisor and Foreman for Nickles Electric in Madison. He was a member of IBEW Local Union 159, BATS (Badger Area Technical Society) as well as First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Warren was a lifelong farmer and electrician and loved the land. He also loved spending time with family and friends.