Trainer, Eugene Durrant

SPARTA - Father Eugene Durrant Trainer, 88, of Sparta, Wis., formerly of Wilton, Wis., passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Father Gene was born in Lyndon Station, Wis., to James and Ruth (Sannes) Trainer, Oct. 20, 1932. After St. Patrick Grade School in 1946 he spent the next five years at the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart minor seminary in Geneva, Ill. He went on to the seminary in Shelby, Ohio, where he underwent training, and college, obtaining master's degrees in religious education and music. Father Trainer was ordained on May 31, 1958. His first assignment was with the old Mission House in Sparta. He spent the summer there before returning to Geneva, where he taught history and music.
Father Gene then took up diocesan parish work and was assigned a parish in Pepin and Mosinee. From there he moved to Stockton, Calif., where he began work in the Stockton diocese. He remained in California for 20 years serving as pastor in Portuguese Parish in Turlock, St. George Parish in Stockton and Angel's Camp Parish, all in California. These assignments required him to hone his foreign language skills. He was well versed in Spanish and fit in well.
He honorably retired from the Stockton Diocese and moved back home in Wilton, Wis., near his mother and siblings, spending his remaining years helping Catholic parishes throughout the area. He built many lasting relationships wherever he traveled but enjoyed being "home."
Father Gene was also a sage historian, educator, and scholar. He mastered languages including Spanish, German, Latin, French, and most recently re-learning Hebrew. He regaled parishioners with his weekly sermons which became history lessons and were looked forward to by many. He was fun to listen to and had the ability to break down theology language so that the ordinary person could understand. Father Gene's sense of humor was naturally quick and his wit was sharp.
He proudly provided sacraments to many of his siblings, nieces, and nephews. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own, and didn't like missing a party with family, because they meant everything to him.
Father Gene left an impact on those who knew him, not only because of his deep boisterous voice, but also by the wisdom he willingly shared with everyone around him. The world will be a different and quieter place without him. "He was a gentleman and a scholar and now there is one less left....." One of the many famous quotes that will be remembered of him.
Father Gene is survived by his loving sisters, Marcia (Don) Sandeen of Portola, Calif., and twins, Margaret "Peg" (Ron) Hedrick of Wilton, Wis., and Mary Sheppard of Duluth, Minn.; along with many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends made up by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Father Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Trainer; brothers, Dave Trainer and Dick Trainer; sister-in-law, Ann Trainer; brother-in-law, Dick Sheppard; and niece and nephew, twins, Mary and Richard Hedrick.
A Mass for Father Trainer was held Saturday, Jan 9, 2021, 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, Wis. Father Eric Berns officiated. Burial will be held at a later date in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lyndon Station, Wis.
The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements.
