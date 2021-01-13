Trainer, Eugene Durrant

Father Gene was also a sage historian, educator, and scholar. He mastered languages including Spanish, German, Latin, French, and most recently re-learning Hebrew. He regaled parishioners with his weekly sermons which became history lessons and were looked forward to by many. He was fun to listen to and had the ability to break down theology language so that the ordinary person could understand. Father Gene's sense of humor was naturally quick and his wit was sharp.

He proudly provided sacraments to many of his siblings, nieces, and nephews. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own, and didn't like missing a party with family, because they meant everything to him.

Father Gene left an impact on those who knew him, not only because of his deep boisterous voice, but also by the wisdom he willingly shared with everyone around him. The world will be a different and quieter place without him. "He was a gentleman and a scholar and now there is one less left....." One of the many famous quotes that will be remembered of him.

Father Gene is survived by his loving sisters, Marcia (Don) Sandeen of Portola, Calif., and twins, Margaret "Peg" (Ron) Hedrick of Wilton, Wis., and Mary Sheppard of Duluth, Minn.; along with many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends made up by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.