Tramburg, John H.

FALL RIVER – John H. Tramburg, age 93, lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on Feb. 23, 1928, in the Village of Fall River, the son of Louis F. and Irene A. (Huggett) Tramburg.

John attended and graduated from Fall River High School in 1945. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army in 1946 and served as a military policeman at Fort Jay in New York. He was awarded the WWII Victory Metal and was discharged as a Sergeant. In 1951 John was called back to active duty and served at Camp Carson, Colo., during the Korean War. In 1948 John met his wife, Hildred M. Hendricks, at the Columbus Park Pavilion where she frequently loved to dance. They were married on Sept. 17, 1949.

John operated and owned Tramburg Motors for 44 years. Like his father, Louis, who established Tramburg Motors on May 15, 1915, John was a well known small engine and auto mechanic. He served the needs of many area families and businesses. His son, Bryan, continues to own and operate the family business 107 years after it was founded. Retiring in 1993, John always looked forward to stopping by, “the garage”, for the traditional morning break time with, “the guys”.