Trapp, Francis J.

MADISON - Francis J. Trapp, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Francis was born on Aug. 16, 1925, to Evo and Minnie (Bradley) Trapp. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy and served on the Salt Lake City. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life, wife of 71 years, Annette M. Bedner. He was a Madison city police officer for 31 years, retiring in 1981. Annette, their dog Mitzy, and Dad did some traveling but mostly cared for their summer home in Oxford, Wis.
Francis is survived by his children, Sharon (Rob) Payne of Champaign, Ill., Donald (Beth) Trapp of Aiken, S.C., and Ken of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Father Andrew Trapp, Lindsey Trapp, Greg (Sam) Payne, and Sara (Steven) Beard; and four great-grandchildren, McKayla, Jacob, Connor and Levi Beard. He is preceded in death by his folks; wife; and brother, Casper.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Feb. 5 at St. Peter Catholic Church, with entombment with full military honors held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
