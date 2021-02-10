Trapp, Francis J.

MADISON - Francis J. Trapp, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Francis was born on Aug. 16, 1925, to Evo and Minnie (Bradley) Trapp. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy and served on the Salt Lake City. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life, wife of 71 years, Annette M. Bedner. He was a Madison city police officer for 31 years, retiring in 1981. Annette, their dog Mitzy, and Dad did some traveling but mostly cared for their summer home in Oxford, Wis.