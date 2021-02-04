Trapp, Francis J.

MADISON—Francis J. Trapp, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Francis was born on Aug. 16, 1925, to Evo and Minnie (Bradley) Trapp. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy and served on the Salt Lake City. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life, wife of 71 years, Annette M. Bedner. He was a Madison city police officer for 31 years, retiring in 1981. Annette, their dog Mitzy, and Dad did some traveling but mostly cared for their summer home in Oxford, Wis.

Francis is survived by his children, Sharon (Rob) Payne of Champaign, Ill., Donald (Beth) Trapp of Aiken, S.C., and Ken of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Father Andrew Trapp, Lindsey Trapp, Greg (Sam) Payne, and Sara (Steven) Beard; and four great-grandchildren, McKayla, Jacob, Connor and Levi Beard. He is preceded in death by his folks; wife; and brother, Casper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Entombment with full military honors at Roselawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral & Cremation Services