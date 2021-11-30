Traut, Elizabeth "Betty"

PORTAGE - Elizabeth "Betty" Traut, age 94, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.
Betty was born on July 15, 1927, to Paul and Lois (Simm) Langland.
At the age of 19 months, along with her sister, Beatrice, they were placed in a foster home by their father with a family he knew, Emile and Meril Koepp. At the age of 14, Betty worked as a nanny.
Betty married Harold "Speck" Traut on March 19, 1946, in Oakland, Calif., where Harold was stationed with the U.S. Navy. They came back to Wisconsin and lived in Fort Winnebago Township on a farm with Harold's parents, John and Grace Traut.
They were blessed with three children, Betty worked for Kroger Egg Plant until it went out of business, Buchanan's Grocery, Divine Savior Hospital, Lorelei Fashion, Wagon Wheel, and Horton Produce.
Betty loved animals and her rose garden. She loved fishing and spending time with her oldest daughter and son-in-law when they lived in Colorado. Her greatest joy was flying in her son-in-law John's ultralight. Betty loved to cook and was known for her famous baked beans.
Betty is survived by her children, Connie (John) Willett of Green Lake, Wis., Francis (Mary) Traut of Portage, Wis., and Ruth Traut of Portage, Wis.; grandchildren, Jeremy Coffman of Portage, Corrine Gray (Dan Held) of Adams Friendship and Troy (Tina) Traut of Portage; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine (Sterling) Gray of Portage and Rose Marcelleno of Portage; and brothers, Otis Pratt of Packwaukee, Wis., and John (Pat) Langland of South Carolina.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; parents-in-law; foster parents; two brothers; three sisters; a granddaughter; and a special friend, Fred Thurler.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date, with burial in the Rio Cemetery.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
