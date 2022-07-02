Travis D. Alexander

He lived in Moundville all his life, just recently moving to Westfield. He loved gaming and cooking. He was a loyal friend. He is remembered as a bright little boy with a great sense of mischief. Sadly, life was not always kind to Travis as he experienced health issues that contributed to life altering battle with addiction. He is at peace now, in the arms of Jesus who spoke these words: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”