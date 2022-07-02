WESTFIELD—Travis D. Alexander, age 35, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.
He lived in Moundville all his life, just recently moving to Westfield. He loved gaming and cooking. He was a loyal friend. He is remembered as a bright little boy with a great sense of mischief. Sadly, life was not always kind to Travis as he experienced health issues that contributed to life altering battle with addiction. He is at peace now, in the arms of Jesus who spoke these words: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Alexander; his sister, Brandy Larson; brother-in-law, Kurt Larson; nephew, Mason Williams; niece, Olivia Larson; and grandmothers: Agnes Alexander and Darlene Moore. Preceded in death by his father, Jack Alexander; and grandfathers: Glenn Alexander and Larry Moore.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
