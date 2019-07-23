Travis Mulder, 30, of Waupun, passed away at home with family by his side Monday, July 22, 2019.
Funeral services for Travis Mulder will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Rev. Mike Giebink officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Edgewood Community Church.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
