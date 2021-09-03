Treichel Kjornes, Mary Ann (Fischer)

She was employed at Maysteel as secretary to Eugene Mauch, where her first paycheck was earned in 1941. Other employment was at Dodge County Unified Services, Juneau - secretarial duties; and the Mayville News.

Active membership with the Mayville Historical Society; St. Paul's various organizations and the vocal and bell choirs; Dodge County Homemakers; Dodge County 76ers; Mayville American Legion Auxiliary as a life member; 40+ year member of AL.Aux. National Champions Chorus; and charter member of White Limestone School Restoration Corporation kept Mary Ann very busy. Additional interests were classes in knitting, crafts, calligraphy, greeting card making, and basket weaving. Music was predominant and a vital part of MaryAnn's life. Moods are elevated and feelings are evoked by music.

There were three years of chaperoning for the award-winning Mayville all-girl Marseilles Drill Team, sewing their flags and uniforms, of which daughter Roberta was a three-year member. Laundering football uniforms for six years seemed like an eternity with two sons on the high school football team. Sons, Glen and Ralph, served their country during the Vietnam War -- so countless letters and parcels were mailed to them.