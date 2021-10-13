Tremelling, Ricky L. "Flash"

NEW LISBON - Ricky L. "Flash" Tremelling, age 56, of New Lisbon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wis. Ricky was the son of Gerald E. and Shirley M. (Glenn) Tremelling and was born on July 26, 1965, in Tomah, Wis. Ricky graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1984. Ricky worked for Walkers Manufacturing in New Lisbon for 15 years prior to his motorcycle accident that left him disabled.

Ricky loved riding his motorcycle and making several trips to Sturgis, S.D., four-wheeling and hunting. He enjoyed watching WWE and the Green Bay Packers, and always enjoyed his Busch Lite beer.

He is survived by his brother, Gary (Sharon) Tremelling of Lake Delton; sister, Susan Tremelling of New Lisbon; brother, Jeffy (Loudres) Tremelling of Mauston; many nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Robin Diaz.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at the HARE FUNERAL HOME, 217 W. Pearl Street, in New Lisbon, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.