Trimmer, Lois M.

PORTAGE/POYNETTE - Lois M. Trimmer, age 89, passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Portage on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Lois was born on March 15, 1931, in Breckenridge, Minn., the daughter of George and Irene (Woodworth) Donahue. She loved being around people and enjoyed gardening. Lois loved animals and had many cats and dogs throughout her life. She and Pal Day owned the Portage Cab Company from 1962 until 1968. Of her many different jobs, she especially enjoyed working at Walmart in Washington State, where she was in charge of the greeting card section.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ken) Bleeker, Larry (Glenda) Day, and Roxann (Dane) Brue; her stepchildren, Peggy (Ted, Jr.) Argilan, Ruth (Mark) Holden, and Newton (Karen Ashley) Trimmer; her sister, Joan Frank; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pal E. Day, her first husband and father of her children, Steve Trimmer, her second husband, and her siblings, Mary Hovland, Bob Donahue and Richard Donahue.
Funeral services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wis., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12 noon, with Pastor David Hankins officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required, and provided if necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the staffs of Agrace Hospice and Our House Senior Living for their loving care and compassion.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
