Tripke, Michael Allen

Michael was born on July 23, 1961, in Portage, Wis., to Kenneth Harold and Diane Jo (Cain) Tripke. Michael was a graduate of Juneau High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Michael worked as a machine operator at EK Machine in Fall River until his retirement due to health issues. Michael loved to hunt and fish and accomplished a world record Muskie catch of 47 pounds, 2 ounces on 30-pound line. He also enjoyed ice fishing on the break walls of Lake Michigan.