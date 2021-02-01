Trojanowski, Jerold "Jerry"

PORTAGE/BARABOO - Jerold Trojanowski, age 74, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Portage, the son of John and Jean Trojanowski.

After high school he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served in the submarine service on five different ships. He worked many jobs in the maintenance and repair fields and was known as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed remodeling houses and built his family's first house in the early 1980s. Jerry was always there to help friends and family with his knowledge and experience to fix just about anything.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Will, Scott, and Keith; brothers, John and James; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lucas, Noah, KristiAnna, and Jermiah; and many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean; and sister, Jane Wherritt.

There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.

Cards of remembrance or memorials for the family may be sent to the Kratz Funeral Home, 302 E. Conant St., Portage, WI 53901.