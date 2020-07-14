Trott, Marc Gilbert

Marc enjoyed many different hobbies. His passion was golf and, more specifically, the Mayville Golf Course. He was on the Board of Directors for many years, and was also a generous donor for many projects on the course. Up until the time of his passing, he was also involved with operating and managing the course with his son. Marc enjoyed fishing with his family and spent many vacations in northern Wisconsin with them. He also loved going to Canada fishing with his sons, grandkids, and friends. Many great memories were made during his fishing adventures and they always remained dear to him. Marc was an avid sports fan, and he truly enjoyed following the Packers and Brewers, both on TV and at the games.