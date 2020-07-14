Trott, Marc Gilbert

MAYVILLE - Marc Gilbert Trott, 87, of Mayville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020. Marc was born the son of Fred and Katherine Trott on March 31, 1933, in Fond du Lac. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Nancy P. Zyzniewski on July 26, 1956, in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Marc was employed by Regal Ware in Kewaskum, and then Speed Queen in Ripon, Wis., as a tool designer. He started employment with Miller Tool and Die in 1975 and eventually purchased the company in 1981. He retired in 2008 after many successful years in the tool and die business.
Marc enjoyed many different hobbies. His passion was golf and, more specifically, the Mayville Golf Course. He was on the Board of Directors for many years, and was also a generous donor for many projects on the course. Up until the time of his passing, he was also involved with operating and managing the course with his son. Marc enjoyed fishing with his family and spent many vacations in northern Wisconsin with them. He also loved going to Canada fishing with his sons, grandkids, and friends. Many great memories were made during his fishing adventures and they always remained dear to him. Marc was an avid sports fan, and he truly enjoyed following the Packers and Brewers, both on TV and at the games.
Survivors include three children, Cathy Makela, of Loretto, Minn., Jeffrey (Mary) Trott of Horicon, and Marc Trott of Burnett; six grandchildren, Heather and Michael Krussow, Jessica, Michael, and Megan Trott, and Ryan Teson; one brother, Kenneth Trott; one sister, Florence Abbs; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; son-in-law, Troy; and his siblings.
A funeral service for Marc will take place on Friday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville. A visitation will take place on Friday, July 17, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Following the service a continued celebration of Marc's life will be held at the Mayville Golf Course. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
The family would like to give special thanks to Marc's daughter in law, Mary Trott, for the dedicated and compassionate care she gave Marc in the last year of his life.
Memorials may be directed to the Love > Project - theloveisgreaterthanhateproject.com.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
