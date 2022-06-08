July 19, 1999—May 30, 2022

HORICON—Troy Frederiksen, age 22, of Horicon passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.

Troy was born the youngest son of John and Linda (Spittel) Frederiksen on July 19, 1999 in Beaver Dam. He was a 2018 graduate of Horicon High School. In his spare time, Troy loved to be outdoors-whether it be hunting, fishing, or being on the marsh. He loved to work on vehicles and was quite skilled at it. He was known for his great style and awesome sneaker collection. Troy also enjoyed gaming and music.

Troy is survived by his father, John, of Horicon; his grandmother, Agnes Frederiksen of Beaver Dam; his siblings: Chad Spittel of Theresa, Jessica Frederiksen of Horicon, Tracy Frederiksen of Milwaukee, Cory Frederiksen of Horicon, Mike Frederiksen of Horicon, and Andrew Frederiksen of Gwinn, MI; his nieces: Allie and Cali Spittel. Further survived by other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; his grandparents: Leslie and Violet Spittel; as well as his uncle, Tom Frederiksen; and cousin, Tom Reinwald.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.