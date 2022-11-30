Jan. 16, 1968—Nov. 26, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Troy James Ferron, age 54, of Beaver Dam, passed peacefully to his Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life for Troy will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Troy was born on January 16, 1968 to James and Maxine (Neitzel) Ferron in Beaver Dam, WI. He was a 1986 graduate of the Beaver Dam High School. Following graduation, Troy attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville and graduated with a degree in Business in 1991.

Soon after graduation he returned to the Ferron Family Farm to pursue his passion of farming and his true love of his family. While attending Platteville, Troy was the Pioneer Football team videographer and met the love of his life, Sue.

Troy and Susan were married on September 28,1991. God blessed them with three exceptional children; McCoy, Maryn, and Mason. The pure happiness in Troy’s heart was driven daily by his kids. Their days were filled with endless memories from driving in the combine listening to the song Mr. Mom, running out of fuel while picking up a load of new calves, to falling asleep on a bench in the back of the Case 1070 . . . and the list goes on forever. Troy’s shining star was his only grandson, Boone Scott Ferron. “I love you my little Boone man”.

Troy emanated happiness. He was the magnet of the room, always laughing and telling stories. Throughout his life he took pride in his years served in the FFA and 4H, but more than anything, the many years he spent putting endless hours of selfless dedication into coaching all three of his kids’ basketball teams. The impact he had on many is immeasurable.

One of Troy’s biggest accomplishments of life was overcoming the challenges of an unexpected partial paralysis, and he conquered it. He understood the genuine meaning of how life was meant to be lived. From telling stories around the campfire, hours spent in the garden, woodworking projects with Sue, his endless grilling and cooking, savoring his mom’s apple pie to working on his ‘72 Chevelle, he genuinely knew what life was about. Troy appreciated every minute he was blessed with.

Troy is survived by his wife, Sue; children: McCoy and Nayla, Maryn and Austin and Mason and Livia; grandchild, Boone; parents, James and Maxine Ferron; siblings: Tracy and Randy Rabata, Toni and Mike Shiels, Todd and Tracy Ferron, Tanya and Chris Kircher and Brenda Stebbins. Troy’s extended in-law family, Henry and Judith Ferstl; siblings: Jennifer and Jamesetta Ferstl, Andrew and Kerri Ferstl, and Aaron and Beth Ferstl.

Troy is proceeded in death by his special niece and goddaughter, Sophia Kircher; brother-in-law, Tom Stebbins and brother, Brett Heding.

