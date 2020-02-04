Troy James Wild, 44, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Troy James Wild, age 44 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Beaver Dam.

Troy was born on Oct. 27, 1975, in Beaver Dam, the son of Linda (Thompson) and Arthur Wild, Jr. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and worked in construction and industrial painting for many area businesses. Troy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was also a Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Braves fan. Having a good heart, he loved to help people out and was very handy to have around the house. Troy loved animals, especially his cat, Chipper.

Troy is survived by his mother, Linda Thompson of Beaver Dam; brother, Heath Zimmerman of Sun Prairie; niece, Makena; his goddaughter, Celestine Uherka; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Troy will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.