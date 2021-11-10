Troyer, Jack Duane

BARABOO - Jack Duane Troyer, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Jack, son of John and Helen (Wise) Troyer, was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Kokomo, Ind. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. On June 30, 1956, he was united in marriage to Betty Ann L. Meyers in Bayfield, Wis.; she preceded him in death on May 14, 2007.

Jack owned and operated Troyer Rexall Drug Store in Baraboo from 1959-1997. Jack was a very active and longtime member of Emanuel United Methodist Church, where he was a choir member for 60 years. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, camping, golfing (he was a member of the Hole in One Club), traveling, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed camping with his family.