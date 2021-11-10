Troyer, Jack Duane

BARABOO - Jack Duane Troyer, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Jack, son of John and Helen (Wise) Troyer, was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Kokomo, Ind. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. On June 30, 1956, he was united in marriage to Betty Ann L. Meyers in Bayfield, Wis.; she preceded him in death on May 14, 2007.
Jack owned and operated Troyer Rexall Drug Store in Baraboo from 1959-1997. Jack was a very active and longtime member of Emanuel United Methodist Church, where he was a choir member for 60 years. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, camping, golfing (he was a member of the Hole in One Club), traveling, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed camping with his family.
Survivors include his children, Mary (Gary) Kauffman of Fort Worth, Texas, Michael Troyer of Baraboo, Wis., and Scott Troyer of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alicia) Kauffman and Anna Kauffman; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Pierce Kauffman, all of Fort Worth, Texas. He is further survived by his brother, John Troyer of Peru, Ind.; John's children, Kathy (Larry) Stanley, Brian Toyer, and Jayne (Scott) Boltz; a brother-in-law, Verlyn Harr of Acworth, Ga.,; and Verlyn's children, Dan (Rocket) Harr and Debra (Lynch) Allison; as well as other relatives and friends.
On Jack's wife's (Betty) side of the family, he had a very close relationship with her brother, Morgan (Dorthy) Meyers and Morgan's children, Liz, Sue and Amy; and Betty's other brother, Robert (Janet) Meyers and Robert's children, John and Margaret.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Troyer; wife, Betty Ann; his sister, Marge Harr; and both of his brothers-in-law, Morgan Meyers and Robert Meyers.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
