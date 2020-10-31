Trudell, William "Bill"

BARABOO - William "Bill" Trudell, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully, going to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. William, son of Lloyd and Harriette (Cheverette) Trudell, was born April 8, 1939, in Michigan. He was employed by the Baraboo Public Schools in the Maintenance and Custodial Departments for over 25 years until his retirement. On June 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Emily Hart in Baraboo. Bill enjoyed music, watching the Packers, hockey, playing cards, spending time at Devil's Lake and attending Freedom In Christ Assembly Church.