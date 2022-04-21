Sept. 15, 1948—April 16, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Trudy Nichols, age 73, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Trudy was born on September 15, 1948 in Elkhorn, WI, daughter of Everett and Gerry (Sias) Nichols. She graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI.

After high school, Trudy worked at the General Telephone Company in Mauston and Wausau. Later she worked at Holiday Wholesale in Wisconsin Dells for 39 years in the office and sales department. Trudy enjoyed Country Music and a trip to the casino with auntie Carol on occasion.

Trudy is survived by two brothers: Terry Nichols of Colfax, WI, Everett (Nick) Nichols of Lyndon Station, WI; sister, Penny (Joe) Scully of Lyndon Station, WI; a nephew, Jason (April) Nichols of Colfax, WI; nieces: Tiffany (Chris) Johnson of McHenry, IL and Jessica Scully of Lyndon Station, WI. Trudy is also a great-aunt to: Bryce and Kiana Johnson, Orion and Lyric Nichols. Whom she loved dearly along with many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Nancee Nichols.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Agrace Hospice Care to their professional and caring staff. A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place, Baraboo for the care and love given to Trudy through the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Trudy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For on-line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.