Turkington, Joyce Elaine

BARABOO - Joyce Elaine Turkington, age 87, of Baraboo, formerly of Mundelein, Ill., died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis. Joyce was the daughter of Mike and Minnie (Richter) Engle and was born in 1933 in Northfield, Ill.

Joyce was united in marriage to James A. Turkington on June 26, 1950, in Mississippi. She was employed by Kemper Insurance Co. as an insurance adjuster. Joyce and James lived in Mundelein, Ill., for 63 years. James preceded her in death in 2015. Joyce has lived in Mauston and Baraboo since 2018.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, exercising, cooking, reading the newspaper every day, shopping for clothes for her grandchildren, and going to the movies with her friends on senior day.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy (David) Baumruck of Grayslake, Ill., and Patricia (Marvin Newlun) Turkington of New Lisbon, Wis.; a son, James (Margaret) Turkington Jr. of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; a sister, Minna Drinka of Walker, Minn.; and by 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; a son, Ronald W. Turkington; and a grandson, five brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service was held on Friday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road in Cary, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a tree in her memory.