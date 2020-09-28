Turner, Francis

Bud was born on December 4, 1924 in Elmwood, Wis. to the late Francis J. and Daisy (Wheeler) Turner. Bud Turner was a man of wisdom and integrity committed to building relationships within his family, church, and community. He initiated and maintained friendships that endured throughout his life. His generosity, gregariousness, curiosity, and love of hunting and fishing knew no bounds. His contributions to the common good were numerous and included military service in the U.S. Navy during WWII, leadership within his church, and workplace, membership in community groups, longstanding support for the Beaver Dam School District, and loving as well as championing his extensive family.