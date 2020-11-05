Turner, Ronald D.

PORTAGE – Ronald D. Turner, age 88, of Portage, formerly of Readstown, passed away peacefully at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Ronald was born on Oct. 29, 1931, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Harry and Lucy (Janacek) Turner. He proudly served his country from 1954 to 1956 in the U.S. Army. Ron had worked as a short haul truck driver for Samuel's Recycling and also Penda Corp. He enjoyed working with Kevin in the pool chemical industry. Our Dad really enjoyed a good round of pool and tinkering with antiques.
He is survived by his six sons, Neil (Loura) Turner, Markesan, Steve (Jean) Turner, Portage, Jack (Sandy) Turner, Munster, Ind., Todd (Jenny) Turner, Portage, Kevin (Jessica) Turner, Baraboo, and Karl (Sue) Turner, Portage; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Turner, Phoenix, Ariz., and Chuck (Linda) Turner, Green Bay; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife and mother of his sons, Aleta Maloney; his former wife, Sondra; and his siblings, Dorothy, Harry, Eileen, Jimmy, Shirley, June, Jack and Mary Jane.
Private Memorial services will be held by Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. If you wish to participate in the Zoom memorial service, please email neil6@naturner.com. Inurnment will be private.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)