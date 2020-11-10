 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turner, Ronald D.
0 entries

Turner, Ronald D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Turner

PORTAGE – Ronald D. Turner, age 88, of Portage, formerly of Readstown, passed away peacefully at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Ronald was born on Oct. 29, 1931, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Harry and Lucy (Janacek) Turner. He proudly served his country from 1954 to 1956 in the U.S. Army. Ron had worked as a short haul truck driver for Samuel's Recycling and also Penda Corp. He enjoyed working with Kevin in the pool chemical industry. Our Dad really enjoyed a good round of pool and tinkering with antiques.

He is survived by his six sons, Neil (Loura) Turner, Markesan, Steve (Jean) Turner, Portage, Jack (Sandy) Turner, Munster, Ind., Todd (Jenny) Turner, Portage, Kevin (Jessica) Turner, Baraboo, and Karl (Sue) Turner, Portage; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Turner, Phoenix, Ariz., and Chuck (Linda) Turner, Green Bay; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife and mother of his sons, Aleta Maloney; his former wife, Sondra; and his siblings, Dorothy, Harry, Eileen, Jimmy, Shirley, June, Jack and Mary Jane.

Private Memorial services will be held by Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. If you wish to participate in the Zoom memorial service, please email neil6@naturner.com. Inurnment will be private.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

+1 
Turner, Ronald D.

Ronald D. Turner

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News