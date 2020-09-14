Turner, William R. "Bill"

FAIRFIELD - William R. "Bill" Turner, age 73, of Fairfield passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. William, son of Leo and Helen (Keller) Turner was born Sept. 16, 1946. William attended Pecks Corner Grade School, Baraboo High School and obtained his Associates Degree from Madison Area Technical College. On June 17, 1967 he was united in marriage to Charlene Marie Walker. Bill hauled milk for Zech and Kuhnau. He proudly served in the US Army Reserve during the Vietnam War from May 13, 1968 until his honorable discharge on Aug. 20, 1969. He dedicated his entire life to farming and raising his family. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, volunteering as an usher for many years; he was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 221 in Portage and 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing euchre, Mexican train, baking cookies from Harry Jantz recipes, attending the Sauk County fair demolitions and volunteering at the beer stand. He served on the Town of Fairfield Board for many years.