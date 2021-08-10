Turnipseed, William Eugene "Bill"

BARABOO - Bill Turnipseed, age 80, beloved and cherished by many, began his heavenly journey on Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded and held tightly by his family. Bill was born June 8, 1941, at the Richland Center Hospital, to Julia Machovec and Gerald Turnipseed. He grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959. He would later attend and graduate from Madison College in 1962 as a design engineer. He was employed by Eagle Signal Corporation for 29 years and later would continue his career with Ho-Chunk Casino for 21 years. In high school he would meet the love of his life, Shirley Nevsimal, and they married Sept. 1, 1962, and enjoyed 59 years of an amazing partnership.

There were four children born to them: Allen, Amy (Statz), Julie (Marsch), and Angela.

Bill was an incredibly gifted pilot and proudly held his private license for many years. He also never missed an EAA Convention in 60 years. He was a history enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed reading all things Civil War related or anything about his hero, Robert E. Lee. His fifth-great-grandfather was the oldest living Civil War veteran from Wisconsin (also bearing the name William Turnipseed). Bill was proud of the fact that he had two ancestors he could trace all the way back to the Revolutionary War.