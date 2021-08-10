Turnipseed, William Eugene "Bill"

BARABOO - Bill Turnipseed, age 80, beloved and cherished by many, began his heavenly journey on Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded and held tightly by his family. Bill was born June 8, 1941, at the Richland Center Hospital, to Julia Machovec and Gerald Turnipseed. He grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959. He would later attend and graduate from Madison College in 1962 as a design engineer. He was employed by Eagle Signal Corporation for 29 years and later would continue his career with Ho-Chunk Casino for 21 years. In high school he would meet the love of his life, Shirley Nevsimal, and they married Sept. 1, 1962, and enjoyed 59 years of an amazing partnership.
There were four children born to them: Allen, Amy (Statz), Julie (Marsch), and Angela.
Bill was an incredibly gifted pilot and proudly held his private license for many years. He also never missed an EAA Convention in 60 years. He was a history enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed reading all things Civil War related or anything about his hero, Robert E. Lee. His fifth-great-grandfather was the oldest living Civil War veteran from Wisconsin (also bearing the name William Turnipseed). Bill was proud of the fact that he had two ancestors he could trace all the way back to the Revolutionary War.
Bill was an avid Green Bay Packers fan (and proud owner) for life. He was fond of the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and his newest interest, beekeeping. Bill shared a very special bond with his grandson and eternal "Ol Pal," Cody. The two would fish together for over 30 years and enjoyed many hunts together, including the annual Millston Deer Camp where he reached legendary folklore status as Wild Bill.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Shirley; son, Allen; daughters, Amy (Tracy Pruit) Statz and Julie (Greg) Marsch; a sister, Judy Lamb; and grandchildren, Alizabeth (Ryan) Brunner with Raelyn and Cashton, Cody (Barbara) Statz with Lila, Kelsea Statz with Kaylee and Aeden, Andrew (Brittney) with Raymond and Taylor, Madeline (Chance) Jepson, and Caitlin and Chloe Marsch.
A special thank you to Kelsea Statz, Tracy Pruit, and Allen Turnipseed for all the kind care and sleepless nights provided to Bill during his final days. The honorary pallbearers will be Jim Greeley (lifelong best friend of over 70 years), Jerry Ellis, Jack Wiebe, Jerry Wissbroecker, and Ron Marquardt. Also a tremendous heartfelt thank you to the Agrace Center and Compassionate Cremations for their sympathy and heartfelt assistance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Gerald; daughter, Angela; and grandson, Jacob.
Bill taught us many things in his long and beautiful life. Smile, laugh, and joke. Be humble and be kind. Make friends and keep them for life. Let us remember that life is a collection of memories and memories are like stars. Let us look upon them and think about a kind soul that was taken too soon and is surely now flying amongst those very stars. Bill was always smiling, grinning, and shined like those stars, and in the final moments of his life, as his family held him tightly, he smiled one last time.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 Second St., Baraboo, WI, on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 p.m., with a visitation beforehand at 10 a.m. Luncheon is to follow at the church.
