Tustison, Sandra L. "Sandy"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Sandra L. "Sandy" Tustison, age 57, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Sandy was born on July 18, 1962 in Madison, Wis. the daughter of Norman and Judy (Barth) Ripp. Sandy attended Waunakee High School graduating in 1981. She married Charles "Dan" Tustison on Aug. 29, 1981 in Gotham, Wis.

Sandy had worked at Murcury Industries from 1982 to 1997 and at Milwaukee Valve from 1997 to the present. She enjoyed the outdoors riding motorcycles with her husband Dan and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Dan; four children, Nehemiah, Rebekah (Bruce) Burford, Malachi (Jesse) Tustison and Danielle (Gaurav) Gupta; five grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy (Mike) Seiler and Susie Ripp; and her parents, Norman (Betty) Ripp and Judy (Paul) Carlson. Sandy was preceded in death by a brother, William Ripp; and her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Walnut Hill Bible Church, 1900 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Button Cemetery, Richland County, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.