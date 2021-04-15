Twardokus, Dorothy F.

BURNETT - Dorothy F. Twardokus, 87, of Burnett, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born at home on Dec. 21, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Geschke) Block, in the Town of Williamstown. She met Carl E. Twardokus when she was 15, and she later married her teen sweetheart on May 3, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Dorothy helped her husband, Carl, run the family dairy farm in Burnett, Wis., where they lovingly raised their six children. She also loved raising chickens and gardening. Dorothy was an amazing baker and will forever be remembered for her apple and cherry kuchen, apple squares and cherry soup. No family gathering would be complete without her mashed potatoes and homemade rolls. She enjoyed playing sheepshead and black jack. Mostly, Dorothy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.