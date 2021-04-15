Twardokus, Dorothy F.

BURNETT - Dorothy F. Twardokus, 87, of Burnett, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born at home on Dec. 21, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Geschke) Block, in the Town of Williamstown. She met Carl E. Twardokus when she was 15, and she later married her teen sweetheart on May 3, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Dorothy helped her husband, Carl, run the family dairy farm in Burnett, Wis., where they lovingly raised their six children. She also loved raising chickens and gardening. Dorothy was an amazing baker and will forever be remembered for her apple and cherry kuchen, apple squares and cherry soup. No family gathering would be complete without her mashed potatoes and homemade rolls. She enjoyed playing sheepshead and black jack. Mostly, Dorothy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Carl E. Twardokus; her children, Carl A. (Joyce) Twardokus of Burnett, Susan Twardokus of Beaver Dam, Steven Twardokus of Burnett, Joel (Debra) Twardokus of Waupun, and Diane Kruse of Burnett; grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Guenther, Carl J. (Kristin) Twardokus, Christopher (Shelley) Twardokus, Tracy (Dale) Hawkinson, Shelly Ann (Michael) Laing, Bryan (Stephanie) Twardokus, Randi Twardokus, Cassie Heideman, and Kayla Bunker; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Courtney) Twardokus, Caleb, Joshua, and Elisha Guenther, Colten, Aiden, Landyn, Weston, and Kenton Hawkinson, Bryce and Paityn Twardokus, Grace and Carly Twardokus, Baya, Barron, and Burke Twardokus, Luke and Hallie Laing, Logan Petrie, Hazel Bunker, Harper Bunker and Abi Stieve; and great-great-granddaughter, Esther Twardokus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Gail Marie; two sisters, Bernice Feucht and Pearl Schwertz; brother, Lester Block; infant brother, Elmer; and sister- and brother-in-law, Gertrude and Gerald Rex.
A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Sunday, April 18 from 12:30 p.m.–2 p.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer and the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, Wis.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon or to Hillside Hospice.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)