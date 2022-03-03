Sept. 26, 1960—Feb. 20, 2022

REEDSBURG—Twila Loomis, of Reedsburg Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the age of 61, following her courageous battle with cancer.

Twila was born to Roger Loomis and Charlotte McRoberts on September 26, 1960 in Iowa.

She is survived by her daughter, Raychell Dunse; granddaughters: Sabrina Teresinski and Adrienne Sobotta and great-granddaughter, Averie Olson. She leaves behind a loving collection of brothers; sisters; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends.

Twila was preceded in death by her father, Roger Loomis; mother, Charlotte McRoberts; aunt, Betty Hennings; uncles: Richard Loomis and Leonard Zeman as well as two brothers: Charles Loomis and Kim Johnson and sister-in-law, Pam Johnson.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 12, 2022 at the Reedsburg Town Hall (DMV) located at 600 W. Main St., Reedsburg, WI 53959.