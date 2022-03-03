 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twila Loomis

  • 0
Twila Loomis

Sept. 26, 1960—Feb. 20, 2022

REEDSBURG—Twila Loomis, of Reedsburg Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the age of 61, following her courageous battle with cancer.

Twila was born to Roger Loomis and Charlotte McRoberts on September 26, 1960 in Iowa.

She is survived by her daughter, Raychell Dunse; granddaughters: Sabrina Teresinski and Adrienne Sobotta and great-granddaughter, Averie Olson. She leaves behind a loving collection of brothers; sisters; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends.

Twila was preceded in death by her father, Roger Loomis; mother, Charlotte McRoberts; aunt, Betty Hennings; uncles: Richard Loomis and Leonard Zeman as well as two brothers: Charles Loomis and Kim Johnson and sister-in-law, Pam Johnson.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 12, 2022 at the Reedsburg Town Hall (DMV) located at 600 W. Main St., Reedsburg, WI 53959.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he had 'good' contact with Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News