Twing, Mark Walter

MADISON - Mark Walter Twing, age 60, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

He was born April 10, 1961, in Madison, the son of Dyer Twing and Diane Hons Solterman. He was a 1979 graduate of DeForest High School. Mark proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for a total of 22 years, where he was a sergeant first class/E7/drill sergeant. He was employed with Madison Freight Systems, then at Walgreens, driving truck, and lastly retired after 18 years with Trachte Building Systems. Mark was a true Ford fan, and he enjoyed motorcycles, trucks, his red Mustang convertible, and John Deere lawn mower. He recently found enjoyment in coin collecting.

Mark was quite the character. He tried to show the tough exterior, but deep down he was a teddy bear. He always tried to make people laugh with his witty one-line phrases and jokes. "If you can't do it the right way, don't do it at all."