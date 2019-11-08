OAKFIELD - Tyler J. Gallitz, 31, of Oakfield, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1987, in Fond du Lac, the son of Timothy L. Gallitz and Rita Bleuel Oksa. He was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 2006. Tyler liked watching football, baseball and enjoyed the Houston Texans, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his mother, Rita (Michael) Oksa of Waupun; his father, Timothy (Mary) Gallitz of Oakfield; his siblings, Angela, Melody, Misty, Jacob, Michael, Eric and Curtis; his paternal grandmother, Rita Gallitz of Fond du Lac; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Gallitz; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Bleuel; two aunts, Jean and Linda; and his cousin, James Bleuel.
Cremation will take place.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com.
