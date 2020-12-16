Ulferts, Gordon L.

PORTAGE - Gordon L. Ulferts, age 79, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, Wis.

Gordy died after a courageous struggle with dementia, then contracted a very real pandemic disease, Covid-19.

Gordy was born on Sept. 2, 1941, to Louis and Grace (Lutterman) Ulferts.

Gordy was in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962; he then attended UW-Whitewater and graduated in 1966. He married Rita Hamele in 1966 and later purchased Sarbackers Bar in Portage on July of 1978 and operated the bar for 28 years.

Gordy is survived by his daughter, Julie (special friend, Dave Walesh) Poff of Manitowoc, Wis.; sisters, Betty Levzow and Hazel (Ray) Rogers, both of Portage; grandchildren, Jenna and Maxwell Poff; nephews, Steve Sloggy and Dave Rogers; niece, Jean Busser; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Survivors also include three brothers-in-law, Tom (Phyllis) Hamele, Joe (Linda) Hamele and Chet Bradley; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy Hamele, Jeri Hamele and Vicky Hamele.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita (nee Hamele); sister, Lou Bradley; four brothers-in-law, Jim, Bob, John and Don; and three sisters-in-law, Kay, Pat and Joni.